Christian Calling vs. Career: How Do I Know If God Wants Me to Do Something Else?

For many of us Christians, there comes a time where we are faced with the choice to pursue God's calling for our lives and the option to build for ourselves a lucrative career. Some of us, however, end up not knowing what God wants us to do. How do we know if God wants us to do something else, something different from what we are doing now?

Pixabay

A common goal

Friends, all of us who are in Christ are given the same goal and direction: Christ-likeness (see Romans 8:28-30). No matter where we are, who we are, and what we do, all of us who are sons and daughters of the almighty God are destined to conform to the image of the Son, Jesus Christ.

Regardless of our career or vocation, whether we are in ministry or not, God wants us to be like Christ. All Christians are given the same promises, the same blessings, and the same love, all from the same God and Father, through the same Lord and Master Jesus Christ.

The only thing that differentiates us, friends, is the role we play in God's awesome plan. All of us are called to be Christ's ambassadors preaching the Gospel to every creature in the planet (see 2 Corinthians 5:20; Mark 16:15), but not all of us are called to be a minister, a businessman, an educator, an athlete, a writer. Each of us has a different role.

Role to play

But how do we know which role to play? How do we know if God wants us to be doing something else, something different from what we are doing now? Let me give you a few pieces of advice to determine just how.

1) Know what you were designed for

Ephesians 2:10 tells us, "For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, so that we should walk in them."

God has designed us for the work He wants us to do. He will give us the aptitude and the ability to learn skills necessary for the task. He won't design us for something He doesn't intend for us to walk in. Thus, look at your skills and potentials and try to see what you can do with them.

2) Do what you were designed for

Romans 12:6-8 tells us, "We have diverse gifts according to the grace that is given to us: if prophecy, according to the proportion of faith; if service, in serving; he who teaches, in teaching; he who exhorts, in exhortation; he who gives, with generosity; he who rules, with diligence; he who shows mercy, with cheerfulness."

When we discover the gifts that God has graciously given to us, we must take advantage of them and use them according to His plan. Paul says those who are gifted with the ability to teach should teach, those who are given a generous heart should continue to give, and so on. Discover what you were designed for and follow that design.

3) Gratefully fulfill your call for Christ

Lastly, whatever your hand finds to do, do it for Christ Jesus. He saved us and gave us freedom to live an abundant, gracious life. It's only right that we live that abundant and gracious life in gratitude to Him who saved us through His shed blood on the cross (see 2 Corinthians 5:15).

"And whatever you do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through Him." (Colossians 3:17)

Live as God's children

Friends, whatever we do, let us not forget that we are God's children who ought to please Him, not men (see Acts 5:29). Preach the Gospel (see Mark 16:15). Shine your light so God would be glorified (see Matthew 5:16). Let's give Him glory and please Him in all that we do (see Ephesians 5:1).