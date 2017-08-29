Christian Entertainers From Texas Helping Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

(Photo: REUTERS/Adrees Latif) A policeman carries a young girl as her family follows after they fled their home due to floods caused by Tropical Storm Harvey along Tidwell Road in east Houston, Texas, U.S. August 28, 2017.

Christian entertainers with Texas roots, including Lecrae, David Crowder and Kari Jobe, are using their platform to help many of their loved ones and fans that are being impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Since last Thursday, Hurricane Harvey has displaced countless people and destroyed homes in and around the Houston, Texas area. With over 50 inches of total rainfall expected to be left in the wake of the storm that has caused massive flooding, high-profile Christian Texans are using their voices, platforms and resources to aid in relief efforts.

Grammy-winning rap mogul Lecrae, who is originally from Houston, shared personal stories about family members who are suffering at the hands of the hurricane. He decided to share a resource that people could utilize if they want to help those affected.

"Today I was on the phone with family hearing about cousins trapped in houses, displaced in hotels, children missing. Some folks think social media is how you make a change...well it's easy to make a post," Lecrae wrote Monday. "Hard to make a difference. If I could I'd be on the ground in Houston not just posting about it."

He went on to share a link for the Preemptive Love Coalition organization that provides relief to refugees fleeing Syria and Iraq but are using their resources to help people in Houston.

"I jumped back on here for those who can't do anything but be generous...go to @preemptivelove to donate to a trustworthy organization helping folks in Houston. #Houston #Harvey," he wrote.

Gospel singer James Fortune is unable to get home to Houston after touring on the road. In a video posted to his Instagram Sunday, he revealed that severe flooding had overtaken the neighborhood where his mother lives and children are.

While there has been a mandatory evacuation ordered for his mother's neighborhood where the gospel star's sister and brother also live, Fortune revealed the difficulties of leaving the dangerous area.

"It's hard for them to evacuate because the streets are already flooded. So when my brother tried to make it out, his car was totally flooded and there's no way to really get out," Fortune revealed in the video message.

Although he said that he could not physically get home to help his family, Fortune maintained his faith in God.

"I know that God is there and I'm praying for them," he said. "Together we're going to get through this Houston."

The Walls Group, a band of gospel music singing siblings, are also unable to get home to Houston after they have been touring on the road. Instead of helplessly watching people in their hometown suffer, the Grammy-nominated quartet is hosting a benefit concert in Atlanta, Georgia, Tuesday.

"We're putting on a concert for our city Houston, Tx! we're stranded and can't get home but while we're gone we don't wanna just sit around and do nothing," the group's social media states. "Donations from this event will be going to Houston to help out our city. People's homes are underwater, possessions are lost, people are being hurt, this storm hit us hard and people's lives are really being impacted."

A post shared by The Walls Group (@thewallsgroup) on Aug 28, 2017 at 8:26pm PDT

For those unable to attend the concert, the group provided a link to a GoFundMe page where they are hoping to raise $50,000 for relief efforts in Houston.

The head of The Walls Group's Fo Yo Soul Entertainment record label, Kirk Franklin, is also a Texas native. The gospel music star and executive from Fort Worth, Texas, let his home state know that he was praying for them and planning to physically help those in need.

"My heart breaks for my family in Houston. I'm praying for victims and first responders. I can't wait to get there and help #ComingSoon," he wrote on multiple social media platforms.

Christian folk singer David Crowder is from Texarkana, Texas, and called for people to join him in prayer on Instagram.

"Join me and so many others in prayer for Houston and all the rescue workers/volunteers. Let's pray over them now," he wrote. "Houston we love you."

Kari Jobe, the Grammy-nominated contemporary Christian music singer from ‎Southlake, Texas, revealed how heartbroken she was about the tragedy and reminded people that they were not alone while personally responding to some of her struggling followers.

"This is so so hard to watch the news and know my fellow Texans are going through these floods. I'm thinking about those stuck in their homes and without help tonight," she wrote on Instagram. "Don't lose hope. You are not alone- praying for miracles and supernatural strength. Praying."

Chip and Joanna Gaines are known for helping people remodel their homes on the hit HGTV show "Fixer Upper." Now the couple from Waco, Texas, are helping victims of Harvey by donating all of the proceeds from their $26 "Texas Forever" t-shirts.

"Texas - we will always have your back. From now until the end of September, 100% of the proceeds from our 'Texas Forever' shirts will go toward restoring homes and lives in the wake of Hurricane Harvey," the couple's Instagram page reads. "This undertaking is not too big for us if we are all in. Let's help restore these towns together."