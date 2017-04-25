Christian Movies In 2017: 6 Faith Based Films Not To Miss This Year

(PHOTO: PUREFLIX) Mike Vogel plays Lee Strobel in 'The Case for Christ.'

Faith-based films have often been under the radar, but that's been changing over the past few years. Movies with religion as a theme and with Bible-centric messages have been receiving a lot of press, especially this year. And if there's anyone that shouldn't be missing the opportunity to see these films, it's Christians.

One must admit that faith-based films aren't perfect, often having messages that might go off on a tangent at some points. But it's exciting to see how many Christian-themed movies are slowly getting more and more publicity and positive feedback from critics and viewers.

Here are six faith-based films released and to be released this 2017 that you shouldn't miss.

"The Case For Christ" The film is based on the factual account of a journalistic conquest by former atheist Lee Strobel. What started as a mission to disprove the existence of God after Strobel's wife converts to Christianity became a true to life encounter with Jesus. "The Case For Christ" was released on April 7.

"The Star" An animated nativity story, "The Star" follows a small but brave donkey who, with the help of other animal friends, becomes an unsung hero in the Christmas story. There is little known about the film for now except that "The Muppet" creators Brian and Lisa Henson from The Jim Henson Company will be producing the film and Oprah Winfrey will be one of the voice talents.

"Same Kind Of Different As Me" The film is about an international art dealer who builds an uncanny relationship with a homeless man in order to save his struggling marriage. The movie will star Greg Kinnear and Renée Zellweger. "Same Kind Of Different As Me"is based on a true story.

"Silence" Breakout artist Andrew Garfield stars in this film about two Jesuit Priests who travel to Japan to become missionaries. The film tackles themes of religious persecution, cultural differences and the real price of spreading the Gospel. The movie was released last January. The movie has received significant praise after getting an accumulated critics score of 85 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

"The Resurrection of Gavin Stone" Director Dallas Jenkins brings to us this Christian comedy drama about former and faltering child star Gavin Stone (played by "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D's" Bret Dalton) who fakes being a Christian to get into a play only to be radically transformed by God in the process. The movie also stars former WWE wrestler and Christian Shawn Michaels.

"God Bless The Broken Road" This movie tells the story of a young widowed mother who loses her husband to the war in Afghanistan and her struggle to raise a daughter alone. The movie brings together themes of faith and country music while at the same time giving tribute to those who serve in the Unites States Military.