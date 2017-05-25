Christian Leaders Applaud President Trump's Show of 'Profound, Political Courage' in Middle East Trip

President Donald Trump has just grown in stature in the eyes of Christian leaders who have praised him for "acting with profound, political courage" in his visit to the Middle East.

(PHOTO: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST) U.S. President Donald Trump, flanked by Ivanka Trump and White House senior advisor Jared Kushner, delivers remarks to the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 21, 2017.

Dr. David Jeremiah, a pastor, Bible teacher and New York Times bestselling author, was one of the Christian leaders who spoke glowingly of what Trump has accomplished in his visit.

"In Saudi Arabia and in Israel, President Trump has laid the groundwork for a broad and unified coalition throughout the Middle East," Jeremiah said in a statement, as reported by CBN News.

The founder of Turning Point Radio and Television Ministries said Trump has shown the world that "there is a way forward" in the search for peace in the region "if one has sufficient determination and knows what is negotiable and what is not."

"By visiting the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, by becoming the first sitting president to visit the Western Wall, by not falling prey to the political status-quo, President Trump is acting with profound, political courage," Jeremiah said.

Dr. James Dobson, the founder and president of Family Talk, also praised Trump for laying "the groundwork for something altogether new in the Middle East — a coalition of nations finally ready to take a stand for peace."

The evangelical Christian author said Trump did this by "speaking truthfully about Iran, by naming terror what it is and by calling upon Islamic nations to do more than they have in the fight against extremism."

For his part, evangelist Franklin Graham described Trump as courageous for saying that "the war on terror was a 'battle between good and evil.'"

The president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and of Samaritan's Purse said Trump "was not timid in talking about 'confronting the crisis of Islamic extremism and the Islamists and Islamic terror of all kinds.'"

In an earlier CP report, Al Mohler, president of The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, lauded Trump's speech in Riyadh, where he spoke to a summit gathering of leaders from more than 50 Muslim nations.

Speaking on Monday on his daily podcast called "The Briefing," Mohler praised Trump for making it clear that "the driving ideological energy behind terrorism is not actually the religion of Islam, that is to say theology, but rather a political ideology known as Islamism, thus Islamist."

Trump made this clear by using the term "Islamist extremism," Mohler said.

Bestselling author Joel Rosenberg, who used to be a critic of the president, said he was impressed by Trump's candidness in speaking about the threat of Islamism "in the epicenter of Islam."

His speech was "well-crafted," "honest, and "respectful of moderate Muslims," Rosenberg added.