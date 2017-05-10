Christian Man Shot Dead Inside Barbershop In Egypt's Northern Sinai

Assailants shot dead a Christian man inside a barber shop late Saturday in Egypt's northern Sinai, which is being contested by a local affiliate of Islamic State (ISIS). The latest atrocity was made a day after the extremist group issued a threat that it would escalate attacks against Christians.

Reuters/Asmaa WaguihAn Egyptian military vehicle patrolling in northern Sinai in May 2015.

The victim was identified as 50-year-old Nabir Saber Ayoub who was shot in the coastal city of Al-Arish. He was counted to be the seventh Christian killed by the extremist group in recent months in the restive region. ISIS is leading a rebellion in northern Sinai where security forces are fighting militants for years.

The militants targeted Egypt's Christian minorities, forcing hundreds of them to flee their homes in northern Sinai after killing several of them. Last December, at least 75 Christian Copts were killed in ISIS attacks targeting three churches — one in Cairo and two to the north of the Egyptian capital.

The ISIS leader in Egypt vowed to intensify their attacks against Christians and advised Muslims to avoid Christian gatherings and other "legitimate targets" including churches, security posts as well as Western embassies and institutions. "Targeting the churches is part of our war on infidels," the unidentified leader told their newsletter Al-Nabaa.

Also on Saturday, the decapitated bodies of a father and his two sons were found in the northern Sinai town of Rafah. Witnesses said ISIS militants raided the victims' home last week in the village of Yamit, west of Rafah. The militants also killed the mother and kidnapped the three men for being collaborators of security forces.

There has been a surge of abductions and grotesque killings of suspected informants with the aim of deterring would-be collaborators. Last week, Pope Francis condemned violence when he visited Egypt to support the embattled Christian community and encourage dialogue with Muslims.