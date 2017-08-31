The Christian Message of Racial Unity

Weeks after a white nationalist rally erupted in violence in Virginia, a panel of experts and pastors spoke at the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission's national conference on the topic of how parents can teach their children to hold biblical views on racial unity.

To be parents who can raise children who believe in racial unity, we need to "educate ourselves biblically" and then also in all history, not just our history, so that we can talk to our children intelligently, said Byron Day, pastor of the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Maryland.

We have all come from Adam, and there's only one race, he added. But we have racism because of our sin nature, which will always be there, Day added. This is why "the only cure" is the Gospel, because we need a change in the inner person.

