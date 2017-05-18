Christian Mommy Blogger Marries Former US Soccer Star Abby Wambach

Christian mom blogger Glennon Doyle Melton tied the knot with former U.S. soccer star Abby Wambach over the weekend.

The 41-year-old blogger of Momastery.com and author of the bestselling book, "Carry On, Warrior," married her girlfriend, two-time Olympic medalist Abby Wambach in a ceremony last Sunday.

Melton made the announcement of her marriage via Instagram. Her first post showed an image of her and Wambach in a red suit with the caption, "5.14.17"

A second photo uploaded on Monday featured the ex-captain of the USA Women's National Soccer Team wearing a black hoodie with the words, "Christian Mommy Blogger's Wife" on it.

The blogger mom-of –three wrote, "My beloveds – please never give up on love. Life could surprise the hell out of you. Trust me – you might just wake up one morning and find yourself smackdab in the middle of heaven. I love my wife. LOVE WINS."

The author's blog featured posts about motherhood and family and has been a long-time supporter of same-sex marriage, wrote The Daily Mail.

In 2013, she shared her stand on homosexuality in her blog.

"Figuring out my stance on homosexuality felt like a life and death decision," wrote Melton. "I know my Jesus, I love Him, and I think if he needed me to believe that homosexuality was a sin, He would have mentioned it."

The couple confirmed their relationship and Melton announced it on her Facebook page in November 2016.

She wrote about her "new love" and how she is "really, deeply happy"

The "Love Warrior" writer was previously married and just finalized her divorce with then-husband Craig Melton, three months before she went public with her relationship with the ex- soccer player.

At that time, Wambach was also in the process of finalizing her divorce with her then-wife Sarah Huffman following a DUI arrest, reported People.

The two were engaged in February.

The Christian blogger shared how she broke the news of her relationship with Wambach to her kids.

She wrote, "When Craig and I sat them down to tell them about Abby I started by saying, 'In our family, we live and tell the truth about who we are no matter what, and then love each other through it – and I'm about to show you how that's done.'"

Melton said that her three children adore Wambach and have a good relationship with the former soccer player.