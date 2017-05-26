Christian School Defends Ban on Pregnant Teen in Graduation Ceremony: 'Forgiveness Doesn't Mean There's No Accountability'

A Christian school in western Maryland is under fire for refusing to let a pregnant student attend its graduation ceremony next week. But despite the storm of criticism, the school principal is sticking to his decision.

(PHOTO: STUDENTS FOR LIFE) Christian high school senior Maddi Runkles, 18.

Senior Maddi Runkles, 18, earlier complained that she was "being shamed" by Heritage Academy in Hagerstown for being pregnant because she broke the rules regarding sexual immorality.

"I was told that I was not allowed to come back to school, and I had to stay home and finish my classes, and I wasn't allowed to be seen on campus, and I could not attend any school event until after I had the baby," she said, according to CBC.

"It hurts, because I feel like all of my academic accomplishments have just been kind of thrown away and I won't be acknowledged for everything I worked hard for," she continued.

Runkles is an 18-year-old student with a 4.0 average. She has been with Heritage Academy since 2009. When she discovered her pregnancy this January, she informed the school about it.

The school initially decided to suspend her and make her finish all of her remaining classes at home, but after Runkles' family made an appeal, the school allowed her to finish her classes with her classmates. However, she would not be allowed to walk with the others during the graduation ceremony.

Principal David R. Hobbs explained that they are not punishing Runkles, but rather disciplining her "not because she is pregnant but because she was immoral," according to the Washington Post.

"The best way to love her right now is to hold her accountable for her morality that began this situation," he said in a statement.

Hobbs said Runkles' ban from graduation is a result of her actions. He said she needs to be held accountable for what she did, and the school needs to be firm about its disciplinary actions to guide its students.

"The breach of a standard of abstinence is a grievous choice," he said. "Maddi made a grievous choice. We do believe in forgiveness, but forgiveness does not mean there's no accountability."