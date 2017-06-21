Christian School Fires Teacher for Refusing to Give Up Second Job as Porn Star

An unidentified Christian school that offered to give a raise and provide housing for one of their preschool teachers to stop her from moonlighting as a porn star was forced to fire her this week when she refused to give up her X-rated lifestyle.

(Photo: Screen shot via Fox 11)Christian porn star Nina Skye was fired from her day job as a preschool teacher.

"They were really trying to pull me away from staying in the industry, they just really wanted me out. They offered help and advice, but I don't really want out of the industry," the former teacher, Nina Skye, told Fox 11 in Los Angeles, California, on Monday.

Skye told Fox 11 last month that she had a passion for both sex and teaching and was hoping that she would be allowed to do both after revealing her secret foray into the adult entertainment industry.

"I love teaching. I love sex. If I can get away with doing both, then I will," she told Fox 11 in May. "I know what I'm doing when it comes to teaching. I'm a really good teacher."

When asked if she was worried about the conflict between her job as a porn star and the values of the Christian school, Skye explained that while other people may be tied to a moral code, she liked living with a more open-minded outlook.

"I guess some people are really tied by that moral code. There's a really big stigma associated with it, and how our society views it, but that's not how I am... I'm really open-minded. Super open-minded and not judgmental," she said.

In an update Monday, Fox 11 reported how Skye fought back tears when she revealed she was fired from her teaching job.

"I couldn't work there because it goes against their statement of faith that it goes against their views of fornication, like sex before marriage and that's what I'm doing. They say it goes against the paper I signed, saying I wouldn't do that," Skye said the Christian school told her.

She explained that "having sex" is her dream job. She enjoys it and it's "easy money."

"It is easy money. For my very first scene, I just did a regular boy on girl scene and I got paid $2,500 on the spot. I never had that much money, ever, just handed to me in my life," she said.

Despite Skye's excitement for the porn industry life, many women who have lived that life before her, explain on Fight the New Drug that it's a destructive lifestyle.

"People in the porn industry are numb to real life and are like zombies walking around. The abuse that goes on in this industry is completely ridiculous. The way these young ladies are treated is totally sick and brainwashing," an ex porn star named Jessie said.

"I left due to the trauma I experienced even though I was there only a short time. I hung out with a lot of people in the adult industry, everybody from contract girls to gonzo actresses. Everybody has the same problems. Everybody is on drugs. It's an empty lifestyle trying to full up a void. I became horribly addicted to heroin and crack. I overdosed at least three times, had tricks pull knives on me, have been beaten half to death ..." she added.