Christianity and Abortion: Can You Be A Christian And Support Abortion?

More than four decades- that's how long the debate on abortion has been going in modern America. There are basically two factions - pro-life being people who go against abortion and pro-choice being those for abortion.

Pro-life groups are mostly populated by members of the Christian sector: church-going, Bible believing and Jesus worshipping individuals. But some people from the pro-choice camp have been admitting to being Christian. Thus the argument that you can't be a Christian if you are for abortion. Can a Christian really support abortion?

This question is really two-pronged. Can a Christian have beliefs that are different from the majority? Yes, of course. Our salvation and faith is not based on our opinion system but solely on a heart surrendered and given wholly to the work of Jesus in our lives.

To call pro-choice people heathens is not only wrong, it's also theologically erred in many ways. Your opinions cannot make you Christians. Only grace through faith can. Christians can have different, uncanny and even misguided opinions. I can't even begin to count the various wrong opinions I have that are corrected on a daily basis.

Christianity after all is a process. That's why Colossians 2:6 encourages us, "Therefore, as you received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk in him." Walking with God is important because sanctification does not happen overnight. It's a process of continuously being renewed. So having opinions that go against the norm doesn't make you a non-Christian.

On the other hand, in a sense the Christian stance on abortion is a clear one. Unborn children are people whom God already has a plan for. Jeremiah 1:5 reminds us saying, "Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born I consecrated you; I appointed you a prophet to the nations." God has a plan and will even for the unborn and to end that is to against His plan.

But even that take of course is case to case. Say for instance a mother is five months in with a child who is sure to dies but is also slowly killing her. Now a mother-to-be can step out in faith but only as God leads.

Not all acts of ending life is sin. Was God sinning when He would slaughter sinful men who would only cause more pain than good? Were David, Joshua, Gideon, and all the warriors called by God killing sinning?

At the end it really boils down to the heart. The Bible tells us that just having anger in our hearts is as bad as killing an unborn child. Matthew 5:22 says, "But I say to you that everyone who is angry with his brother will be liable to judgment; whoever insults his brother will be liable to the council; and whoever says, 'You fool!' will be liable to the hell of fire."

Definitely ending the life of children for the sake of convenience is nowhere close to accepted in God's eyes. Most times pro-choice goes against Biblical teachings and the most natural response to abortion is to reject it in many or most cases.