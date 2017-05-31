Christians Caught in Crossfire in Philippine Army's Operation Against Jihadis

The ongoing clashes between the army and Islamic rebels in the southern Philippines have raised concerns whether the dreaded Islamic State (ISIS) has found its way to the Southeast Asian nation and if the island of Mindanao will become a regional stronghold of the terror group.

Reuters/Philippine National Red Cross via Reuters TVAbu Sayyaf rebels are seen in the Philippines in this video grab made available February 6, 2009.

The fears are heightened by information that Muslim fighters from Malaysia and Indonesia have joined the fighting and that militant leader Isnilon Hapilon pledged allegiance to ISIS and was named by the group as its "emir" in Southeast Asia. But the military downplayed the claim.

Mindanao, which is the size of South Korea, has long been a hotbed of insurgencies, but the fighting was limited in the jungles. Bishop Edwin dela Peña said the battle spilled in the urban center when soldiers bombed an encampment of Islamic groups a few months ago.

The troops claimed to have pulverized the whole camp, but the rebels simply transferred their base of operations from the mountain to Marawi, where Dela Peña is assigned. They came in trickles to live with their relatives where they continued recruiting members, the priest told Reuters.

The Philippines is predominantly Catholic except in Marawi where 90 percent of the population is Muslim. Marawi proclaimed itself an "Islamic City" in 1980 and is the only city in the country with that distinction. On May 23, the military launched an operation against Muslim rebels in that city.

The insurgents retaliated by seizing a hospital the Cathedral of Maria Auxiliadora and took Fr. Teresito Soganub, the Catholic vicar general in that city, along with a dozen of his parishioners as hostages. Before fleeing, the militants burned the church and also a Protestant school dormitory.

The insurgents have performed ISIS-style executions on 19 civilians, both Muslims and Christians. Soganub is still believed to be alive. Dela Peña clarifies there are no conflicts between followers of Islam and Christianity in Marawi where he has lived for 17 years.