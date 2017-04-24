Christians and Jobs: When You Haven't Found The Job You Love

Pexels

It's hard to deny that job satisfaction plays a very integral role in the overall joy a person has. One of the ways that we enjoy God is when we enjoy His good, pleasing and perfect will in the context of a career that we feel called into and are fulfilled to have.

But what happens when you land in a job that is far from your dream job? Maybe you wanted to be a doctor, but you landed in sales instead. Maybe you wanted to start a business but you're now working as a manager in a company. Maybe you feel called to ministry but you're working instead in the marketplace.

Without a doubt, God wants you to be in a profession where you can honor Him most and where your skills are maximized. But what must be done when we are brought into a profession that we don't really love? Here are three ways to respond.

Find what's holding you back

Ask yourself this question: "What's holding me back from the career I want most?" If it's something that you have control over or can be overcome like fear of taking risks or a hesitation to step out in faith, then ask yourself also what you can do to overcome it.

Many times God has already opened the door, but we're just too afraid, too lazy or too hesitant to step in. Yes God gives us work opportunities, but we also have a role to play as well.

Ask what God wants

Too often we get caught up with what we want that we forget to ask God what He wants. The reality is that our desires don't always match with His, but we know that His plans are always better. As Isaiah 55:9 reminds us, "For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts."

God's career path for us might be a little bit different and our goal must be to align our plans with His. When we do that, we are assured not only purpose but even success.

Be faithful with the little

Remember Jesus' parable about the faithful servants and the master's response? After finding that two servants gave their best to take care of money assigned to them, the master replied "...Well done, good and faithful servant. You have been faithful over a little; I will set you over much. Enter into the joy of your master." (Matthew 25:23)

God is that master and he gives us opportunities, resources and talents that may not always seem promising. But when we are faithful with what He gives us, He will reward us with more.