Christians Should Display This Kind of Attitude in Their Communities

"A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another, even as I have loved you, that you also love one another. By this all men will know that you are My disciples, if you have love for one another." – Jesus Christ, John 13:34-35 (MEV)

PixabayChrist's love compels us to love others.

Every person is known for something, either a trademark habit, mannerism, or character. These characteristics distinguish one from another, and make it easy for us to know them.

Billy Graham, the respected evangelist, is known for his great zeal and passion for the salvation of people. Reinhard Bonnke, the German evangelist to Africa, is known for his burning desire to see Africa saved. Chinese Christian Brother Yun, on the other hand, is known for being the "heavenly man" who desires China to know the real Heavenly Man, Jesus.

These people are known for a trait they've shown everywhere they go. They're known for their love for Christ, and in their love for Christ they all have one common denominator, something that all Christians should have.

It's called compassion.

Come in passion

These three beloved brothers, along with many others, possessed God's compassion for men and that is why they preach the gospel - the life-saving news of the finished work of Christ according to the Father's will.

This compassion is something that all of us who profess to be Christ-followers should have. A love for the people Christ died for. A love for people who need God in their lives, no matter who they are. A love for our fellow Christians who also need grace and continued love as we all walk towards holiness and Christ-likeness.

This love is the kind that we should cultivate: the love that Christ had for all of us.

Loving the way Jesus did

Christ is the perfect example of a man who had great compassion on every kind of people. He healed the sick, reached out to the outcast, forgave those condemned by society, and gave them the love of God.

Christ let go of the comforts that He had in heaven for a time so that He could die for our sakes, a people who deserved death for our sins. The stripes He sustained were for our healing. The pain He bore was God's wrath poured out for our sins which He carried in His body on the cross. And yes, while hanging on the cross He released His forgiveness to us sinners.

Even in His resurrection, Christ showed us great love: those who believed in Him, He raised up with Him and sat down with Him in the heavenly places. He gave us the reason to live, the means to live, and the joy of knowing that when our lives end for His sake we will be rewarded accordingly.

Knowing these, friends, let us all desire to have the heart of God for people. Let us have the heart of Christ for all who believe in Him and for all who do not.

Let us have compassion on all men for He loves them.

"For the love of Christ compels us..." (see 2 Corinthians 5:14 NKJV)