Christians Tell Adriana Lima to Go to Church Instead of Sharing Steamy Video on Easter Sunday

Adriana Lima did a racy shower video for Love magazine's Easter issue. While doing a steamy scene is nothing to be surprised about coming from the 35-year-old model, what outraged conservatives was the reference to the religious occasion and its public access on social media during Easter Sunday.

Reuters/Carlo Allegri Supermodel Adriana Lima prepares backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012.

The steamy video shows Lima, wearing only a two-piece lingerie, seductively taking a shower to the tune of Weather Girls' "It's Raining Men." The camera zooms close to her skin, slowly crawls to the erogenous zones then quickly pans out, enough to reveal wet and see-through clothing.

Lima goes on to perform a striptease, writhing her naked form before pulling out a chocolate rabbit, which she suggestively plays with via her mouth. Entitled "Easter teaser," the sensually stunning video concluded with the appearance of a huge white rabbit.

Not surprisingly, conservatives were ready to lynch Lima online.

"Wow... on Easter Sunday? This is ridiculous that you can't simply check Instagram, even just your feed, and end up seeing someone naked on such an important day. And for such an overall pointless video at that," one netizen ranted.

Some wished Lima could have respected the religious sensibilities of others by waiting after Easter to post the video. Others see no point or morality in making the video public. Christians remarked that the model was better off going to church instead.

Lima replied by educating the public on the real pagan origins of Easter, which was named after the fertility goddess Eastre from where the "female hormone" estrogen was derived. The Easter bunny, and known for its rapid reproduction, was her sacred animal.

In ancient northern Europe, the Easter egg was the potent symbol of fertility and often used in rituals to guarantee a woman's ability to bear children, Lima went on. She added that the Easter egg hunt originated from the time Christians persecuted the heathens.