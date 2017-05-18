Christians Upset At Adidas Support of LGBT Sports, Cultural Events

Christians are outraged after sporting company Adidas decided to work with World OutGames 2017, a 10-day event that will feature a series of sports and cultural events in support of LGBTQI (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer or Questioning and Intersex) athletes.

(PHOTO: FACEBOOK/WORLDOUT GAMES) Adidas has agreed to support the 2017 WorldOut Games in Miami.

The games will take place from May 26 to June 4, 2017 in Miami, and will gather athletes from 40 different countries. The event will provide "all athletes with equal opportunities to compete in competitive sporting events... 'without discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, sex, physical or mental ability, marital status, ethnicity, color, nationality, religion or age,'" according to its website.

Adidas North America President Mark King said in a statement that sporting events have the power to change lives, which makes them proud to take part in the event.

"We believe in the power of sport and its ability to transcend differences and unite people around hope and celebration. Sport plays a critical role in our culture today, and we can harness that influence to make real change for the world," he said.

However, Steven McConkey of 4 Winds Christian Athletics does not agree. He and his team started in 2003 by opposing the International Olympic Committee for allowing transgender athletes in the Olympics.

"Adidas joins Nike in the promotion of the sin of homosexuality," he told Charisma News. "The popularity of immorality is increasing and we need to protect kids who are influenced by the culture. We may never reverse this trend, but there are standards that you do not budge from."

McConkey is the only sports minister actively voicing opposition against transgender athletes, and he has made his points heard with other associations such as the NCAA, NFL, NBA and MLB.

From 2016 to 2017, Adidas managed to get a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index, which rates workplaces based on lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender equality.