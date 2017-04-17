Christians Urged To Pray for Democracy in France Ahead of Presidential Election

The organization of evangelical Christians in Europe is calling for prayers for the people of France as they vote on their new President over two rounds, on April 23 and May 7.

(PHOTO: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU) A combination picture shows five candidates for the French 2017 presidential election. From L-R, Francois Fillon, the Republicans political party candidate; Benoit Hamon, French Socialist party candidate; Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader; Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche! (Onwards!); and Jean-Luc Melenchon, candidate of the French far-left Parti de Gauche.

In a statement, the European Evangelical Alliance (EEA) urged Christians to pray for the achievement of specific objectives when the French people go to the polls, one of which is "for a return of interest in democracy," according to the Evangelical Focus.

The EEA is the European regional affiliate of the World Evangelical Alliance, which provides a voice for evangelical Christians and promotes unity and the development of an international evangelical identity through common action.

The EEA made it clear that it is neutral when it comes to particular candidates and party politics. However, it said "it is not at all neutral regarding the importance of good, just government and healthy societies."

The organization noted that France has suffered from a series of Islamist terror attacks, which have spawned fears and created division among its people. It said this inevitably influences how some politicians speak and how voters think.

Aside from praying for democracy, the EEA urged Christians to pray for peace and security; reconciliation to overcome fear and divisions among communities, especially those viewed as outsiders; and for political campaigns and media to share the Christian perspective on values and policy.

The group also called on Christians to pray for truth to be valued and revealed by the media and by the electorate; for the future President, government and Parliament to support freedom of religion and expression for all; and for the election of a President who will serve the common good.

Meanwhile, days before voting begins, the French presidential race looked tighter than it has all year with two polls showing four frontrunners within reach of a two-person run-off vote, Reuters reported.

The latest voter surveys reportedly point to a second round of voting that could pit the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen against hard-left challenger Jean-Luc Melenchon.

The election is being seen as one of the most unpredictable in French history amid a groundswell of anti-establishment feeling and frustration at France's economic challenges.

An Ipsos-Sopra Sterna poll showed independent centrist Emmanuel Macron and Le Pen tied on 22 percent in the April 23 first round, with Melenchon and conservative Francois Fillon on 20 and 19 percent respectively.