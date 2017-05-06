Christina and Tarek El Moussa Divorce Latest News: No Romantic Reunion in Order

There are rumors going around that Christina and Tarek El Moussa called off their divorce. While there was a reunion that happened, it is for their reality show, "Flip or Flop."

(Photo: YouTube/HGTV)Christina and Tarek El Moussa in one of the episode previews for "Flip or Flop."

According to reports, Christina has taken Tarek back, but it does not seem to be the case. The former confirmed to E! News that "I have never gone back in the ex category."

Despite this, Christina emphasized that things have been "really good" between her and Tarek since the divorce, which, despite the controversies, has actually been amicable.

"We've been separated for almost a year now. We've made a lot of progress on our relationship. We're just really focused on the kids, and we're really excited to start on 15 new episodes of Flip or Flop," the reality star said.

In fact, Christina and Tarek even attended the 2017 Daytime Emmy Awards together, which marked as their first time ever on the red carpet.

"So it was really fun. We had a great time presenting. Hopefully we're able to do it again soon," she said of her and her ex-husband's first red carpet experience.

Christina and Tarek announced their separation back in December with Tarek filing the divorce by January. The two have been forthcoming to each other as they prioritize co-parenting their kids.

The former couple has also been reported dating other people, having leaked with some over the past few months. However, Christina believes that she is not ready to get back out there just yet.

"It's a little bit of a scary world out there. Dating is not my priority. If I met someone, then that happens. But I'm not really out there looking for that," she explained.

Christina and Tarek will be together once more in an upcoming season of "Flip or Flop" set to air on HGTV starting this December.