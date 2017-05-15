Christina and Tarek El Moussa Latest News: Christina Claps Back at Her Ex's Joke About the Fight That Led to Their Split

Christina and Tarek El Moussa's supposedly amicable split encountered another little bump in the road last week.

(Photo: Facebook/TarekAndChristina)A promotional photo of the HGTV's reality TV series "Flip of Flop."

According to Us Weekly, the drama all started on Thursday, May 11, when Tarek posted a photo on his Instagram account showing him posing under a sign that read "No guns, weapons of any types." The 35-year-old reality star also added the words "or helicopters," and tagged his wife Christina. He even included a middle finger emoji.

The Instagram post appeared to reference an alleged fight the couple had last year in May. At the time, the police were called to their home in response to a report of a "possibly suicidal male with a gun."

An eyewitness informed the police that he saw the reality TV star run out his back door and jump over his back fence. However, Tarek later clarified with the authorities, who arrived in the scene with a helicopter, that he had "no intention of hurting himself."

Tarek and Christina announced their split later that year in December.

Seemingly responding to Tarek's photo, Christina took to Instagram on Friday, May 12, to share a picture of the Empire State Building with the quote, "No time for bulls—t when you're building an empire."

"The That," she captions the photograph. "Only surround yourself with the best."

On the same day, Tarek addressed his previous post with another photo on his Instagram account which featured him surfing.

"#life is about having #fun and enjoying every #moment....people shouldn't take things so seriously especially JOKES that are meant to be playful and fun... happy Friday!!" he captioned his Instagram post.

Despite their split, Tarek and Christina have previously confirmed that they will be appearing for another season of HGTV's "Flip or Flop." The ex-couple also attended the Daytime Emmys together at the end of April, walking on the red carpet arm-in-arm.