Christina and Tarek El Moussa News: Estranged Couple Spotted Goofing Around on 'Flip or Flop' Set

Despite going their separate ways, "Flip or Flop" hosts Christina and Tarek El Moussa proved that they can still work together harmoniously.

Facebook/HGTV"Flip or Flop" stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa

Entertainment Tonight reported that the estranged couple were spotted on the set of their fan-favorite real estate TV series, where the two were seen goofing around in between takes. Christina was seen smiling, while her former husband was doing a funny crane pose at the back of a truck.

This means that the El Moussas finally sorted out their differences, especially Tarek's rumored jealousy issues that surfaced after learning that his ex-wife is now hanging out with her new boyfriend Doug Spedding.

A source reportedly told the publication that due to Tarek's jealousy, he started hanging out with pretty, young women. But the father of two denied the claims, saying he is not jealous and is not planning to have Christina back in his life.

The former couple married in 2009. They share a daughter named Taylor Reese and a boy, Brayden James.

Meanwhile, a report from US Weekly revealed that Christina is currently having fun with her new beau.

According to the report, the interior designer was seen spending some time aboard her boat in Newport, California last week while drinking cocktails and sipping champagne.

The new couple were reportedly introduced to each almost 10 years ago, but they just recently reconnected after she and Tarek split up in 2016.

It was also reported that Christina also dated real estate contractor Gary Anderson after splitting up with Tarek, and was also linked to NHL player Nate Thompson.

The El Moussas can be seen in the latest episodes of "Flip or Flop" season 7 every Thursdays at 9 p.m. EDT on HGTV.

More episodes are expected to show their rapport for the rest of the show's current season.