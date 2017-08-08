Christina and Tarek El Moussa News: 'Flip or Flop' Exes Reunite for New Show 'Chi-Town Flip'

Divorcing couple and "Flip or Flop" stars Christina and Tarek El Moussa are reuniting for a new home improvement show. The exes will executive produce "Chi-Town Flip" but their relationship will be purely a professional one.

FACEBOOK/FliporFlopOnHGTV Christina and Tarek El Moussa are reuniting "Chi-Town Flip," where they are both executive producers.

Tarek confirmed on his Instagram that "Chi-Town Flip" will be airing on HGTV every Sunday at 2 p.m. EDT. The show premiered last Aug. 6.

He also revealed that Bryan and Maira Segal, who trained under the El Moussas, will be the faces of the new show. Tarek and Christina will be working behind the scenes and won't be seen in the show's episodes.

According to InTouch Weekly, "Chi-Town Flip" is the first show from the ex-couple's production company. They established this before they announced their separation.

"It has absolutely been a challenge, and some of it has been truly ridiculous," Tarek told Variety about his split with Christina, which has been gaining more press coverage. "I would not wish it on anyone."

He also added that as business partners, he and Christina continue to hold real estate seminars together. Their long-running home improvement series will still continue airing despite their uncoupling and "Flip or Flop" season 7 will reportedly premiere in December on HGTV.

Meanwhile, their divorce could face a dismissal in court as it has not progressed. Tarek filed based on irreconcilable differences and also sought spousal support but Christina has yet to respond. The Orange County Superior Court might soon set a hearing on the dismissal of the case.

The El Moussas were married for seven years. They had gone through struggles with cancer for Tarek and fertility problems for Christina. They have two young kids together.

In June, E! News reported that Christina started dating again following her separation. She's been seeing a local businessman while Tarek is enjoying his freedom as a bachelor.

The couple, however, agrees to have a solid co-parenting relationship for the sake of their kids.