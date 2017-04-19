Christina and Tarek El Moussa Update: Christina Spends Easter Holiday With Kids; Tarek Goes on Solo Vacation

Tarek El Moussa spent the Easter holiday weekend alone as Christina brought their kids with her for a tropical vacation in Hawaii.

Facebook/TarekAndChristina A promotional photo of Tarek and Christina El Moussa for the HGTV program "Flip or Flop."

According to Radar Online, Christina, 33, took her kids, Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 1, to Maui, while Tarek, 35, went to explore Panama on his own — 5,000 miles away from the rest of the family.

On Easter Sunday, the female half of the "Flip or Flop" duo was seen all smiles at the beach, while wearing a mauve two-piece bikini and reflective sunglasses.

"She's in Maui for the Success Path seminar. She's brought the kids [Taylor and Brayden] with her because it is their Spring Break. They had a great time celebrating Easter yesterday!" a source told E! News.

The reality star also made sure to share several photos of her and her kids while on their vacation in Maui on her Instagram account.

Christina, who separated from her husband Tarek in May of last year, previously mentioned that it was not easy to explain to their daughter that they were splitting up as a couple while also retaining their active roles as parents.

"At first, we just tried to be really vague," Christina admitted, according to People. "We're always remodeling our house or the yard, so when I moved out with the kids temporarily, we didn't really get into it, and she didn't ask."

"Taylor asked if we could get back together," she added. "We had to explain that sometimes couples get divorced but that she and Brayden are our No. 1 priority. We'll always be a family."

After her split from her husband of eight years, Christina started dating her family's contractor, Gary Anderson. This year, she dated National Hockey League player Nate Thompson for about a month, but reports recently surfaced that they have already broken up.

Christina's breakup with the NHL star is reportedly not that "friendly" at this point as Thompson unfollowed Christina on social media and deleted their photo together.

And so, at the moment, Christina is officially single again.