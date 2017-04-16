Christina El Moussa and Boyfriend Nate Thompson Called It Quits Before News Broke?

Even before rumors of their romance could find steadier footing, Christina El Moussa and rumored boyfriend Nate Thompson have allegedly called it quits. And according to a source, there is no bad blood left between them.

Facebook/HGTV Tarek and Christina El Moussa from the HGTV home renovation series "Flip or Flop."

Just months after separating from her husband, Tarek El Moussa, and only weeks following her short-lived romance with contractor Gary Anderson, Christina is once again stirring the headlines for her alleged relationship with professional hockey player, Thompson.

While Christina has already denied the rumors and has even claimed via her representative that she and Thompson were just friends, a source recently told Entertainment Tonight that the couple indeed dated, but that things were "super casual from the start."

"Nothing dramatic happened ... they were never an official couple to begin with," the source claimed.

The timing was also not right to allow the casual relationship to evolve into something more serious. But the source explained that while Christina and Thompson may have parted ways, the two of them have remained friends.

The rumor was first ignited by sightings of Christina at a couple of Anaheim Ducks hockey games, but two days before the news broke, the two of them already allegedly called off their relationship. Reports of Thompson getting back together with his former girlfriend, Sydney Kaplan, also spread following the alleged breakup.

Meanwhile, another source told The Hollywood Life that Christina's former husband is allegedly not happy about Christina's rumored partners. Tarek was mad about Gary because they both knew the guy and he felt betrayed when he found out that they were in a relationship. But he is allegedly angrier about Thompson, who's much closer in age to his former wife.

"It would be something else Tarek would really have to make a major adjustment with if it turns out to be true," the source said.

The most recent season of the ex-couple's home renovation series "Flip or Flop" just concluded. In Touch Weekly claimed that Christina and Tarek only filmed five episodes for the upcoming season 7 and that there are no official plans yet of extending the show to an eighth season.