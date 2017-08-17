Christina El Moussa Files for Divorce From Estranged Husband/Co-Star Tarek El Moussa

(Photo: Facebook/HGTV) Christina El Moussa officially filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Tarek El Moussa.

"Flip or Flop" star Christina El Moussa has finally filed for divorce, six months after her estranged husband and co-host Tarek El Moussa filed his documents.

Citing court documents, Us Weekly reports that Christina is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their children — six-year-old Taylor and two-year-old Brayden. She cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the separation. Aside from seeking spousal support from Tarek, the mother of two has requested that her husband's spousal support filing be terminated as well.

Christina and Tarek's highly publicized divorce drama continues to play out even though they had announced their separation several months ago. The split came after an incident in May 2016 that involved cops heading to their California residence after receiving reports that a man had been seen leaving their house with a gun.

Tarek has since admitted that he was the one carrying the weapon, but clarified that he only used it as protection from wild animals while he was out on a walk.

Although they have decided to call it quits, Tarek and Christina still wanted to keep hosting their show. Both parties have agreed to continue their hosting stint on the HGTV remodeling show "Flip or Flop" despite the split. They have also inked new deals for an eighth season back in April.

Since the split, Christina has been linked to a 55-year-old businessman named Doug Spedding. The two have also been photographed going on dates multiple times. Tarek, on the other hand, has not dated publicly since the breakup. He previously said in an interview (via Fox News) that he is not yet prepared to jump back into the dating scene.

"I haven't been single in 10, 11 years, so it's a new experience," he explained. "I like to go out in groups, to be honest. I don't do too many one-on-ones. I have no idea what to look for in a girlfriend because I'm not ready."

The seventh season of "Flip or Flop" is currently airing on HGTV.