Christina El Moussa News: 'Flip or Flop' Star Celebrates 34th Birthday With Kiss From New Beau Doug Spedding

"Flip or Flop" star Christina El Moussa has moved on from ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. She is now living life as a single mom with her kids and gets inspiration from her longtime friend Doug Spedding.

Facebook/FliporFloponHGTV Christina El Moussa stars in HGTV's "Flip or Flop."

Recently, the reality star celebrated her 34th birthday with her new beau. They were spotted locked in a kiss outside of Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Before her special day, she, Doug and her kids celebrated the Fourth of July and went swimming in Newport, California. The newly formed circle enjoyed hanging out together as Christina and Doug are said to be both homebodies.

The TV personality and Tarek, who is also the co-host of "Flip or Flop," share two kids together — Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 1. Tarek filed for divorce from his ex-wife more than a year ago after an altercation in their home.

The former husband and wife were married for seven years. Now, the estranged couple has remained friends and take turns taking care of their children. Tarek said that his former wife is a good co-parent and that they are better off as friends.

Christina and the Orange County, California businessman were first spotted in June but it was later revealed that they dated many years ago before the reality stars' marriage. After Christina's separation from Tarek, she and Spedding reconnected.

The new lovers have a 21-year age gap but it does not seem to be a hindrance as they are reportedly compatible with each other. Christina's two kids and Spedding's six children also get along with each other, as reported by the Daily Mail,

Meanwhile, according to reports, Spedding is reported to be a bad employer after not paying his employees based on court records. The auto dealer's past also allegedly involved drugs as well as a misdemeanor charge in 2010.