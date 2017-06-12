Christina Grimmie's Family Launches Late Singer's Debut Album

The late Christina Grimmie may have departed from this life, but she will be remembered forever through her music. The family of "The Voice" star launched her debut album last Friday.

(Photo: Reuters/Steve Marcus/File Photo) Macy's iHeartRadio Rising Star singer Christina Grimmie performs during the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 18, 2015.

Grimmie's album, titled "All Is Vanity," finally debuted on Friday, June 9. The record contains 10 tracks. The family reportedly decided on the album's name, which they got from one of Grimmie's tattoos. "All Is Vanity" was slated to release on Friday, June 2 but it was later on pushed back to Friday, June 9.

According to the singer's official Instagram page, the album features "Sublime," "the song Christina was most excited for you to hear along with six other NEW tracks."

"All Is Vanity" comes with familiar tracks such as "I Only Miss You When I Breathe," "Invisible," and "The Game." Aside from "Sublime," the brand-new singles are "Steady Love," "Pressure," "Everybody Lies," "Crowded Room," "Maybe I," and "Echo."

The Grimmie family expressed their gratitude to fans from all over the world who have stood by them during their tragedy. "We want to take this moment to say thank you to Christina's legion of fans worldwide and all the partners who contributed and are still contributing to her legacy," they said in a statement. "Your prayers, love, encouragement and support have been felt by us as a family and we are humbled and deeply appreciative. We too, are still healing, but know that we love each and every one of you. Thank you for your support."

Grimmie was taken way too soon. The 22-year-old rising star was shot to death during a meet-and-greet after her performance in Florida. She was shot twice, in the head and in the chest, by a deranged fan, a 27-year-old man named Kevin James Loibl, who was reportedly obsessed with the singer. He shot himself to death right after killing Grimmie.

