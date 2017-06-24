'Christopher Robin' Cast Rumors: Gemma Arterton to Star Opposite Ewan McGregor in Disney Film?

The fans of "Quantum and Solace" star Gemma Arterton became excited when news broke out that she was currently in negotiation for a role in Disney's upcoming live-action film titled "Christopher Robin."

REUTERS/Dylan MartinezFeatured in the image is actress Gemma Arterton.

In a Hollywood insider report by Tracking Board, the 31-year-old actress was said to have been in talks to play the role of Evelyn, the wife of the now grown-up Christopher Robin, who is widely known as Winnie the Pooh's companion in A.A. Milne's "Winnie the Pooh" stories.

However, according to the latest updates, Arterton is no longer in talks to play a role in "Christopher Robin." Her reps had been communicating with the studio last week, but it reportedly did not progress from there.

Had Arterton bagged the role, it would have been a reunion with director Marc Forster, who helmed "Quantum of Solace," the 2008 James Bond film that she starred in. Her other film credits include "Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters," "Clash of the Titans," and "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time."

Back in April, it was reported that Ewan McGregor was in talks to star in the live-action film as the adult Christopher Robin, who will be so much different from how those who followed the "Winnie the Pooh" stories remember him. He is said to have "lost his sense of imagination and is a businessman focused on work and success," and have forgotten about the fun times he used to have at the Hundred Acre Wood with his tiny bear friend.

"Christopher Robin" will be directed by Forster, produced by "The Jungle Book" producer Brigham Taylor, and scripted by Allison Schroeder. Filming has been scheduled to start before summer ends.

Winnie the Pooh and his friends are also rumored to make an appearance in the film.

A release date for the Disney film has yet to be announced.