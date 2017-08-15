'Chronos Ruler' Anime Latest News: Series to Be Released in 3 Blu-ray Volumes in September and October

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese supernatural anime series "Jikan no Shihaisha (Chronos Ruler)."

The Japanese supernatural anime series "Jikan no Shihaisha (Chronos Ruler)" will soon be released in three Blu-ray volumes.

The first volume, titled "Ruler of Time," will include the first three episodes of the series and will feature artwork by character designer Hiroya Iijima.

The first press limited edition will also include a jacket illustration card, a special booklet, and audio commentaries from the cast, Jun Fukuyama, who does the voice of the Ace Ruler Victor, and Kaito Ishikawa, who does the voice of Victor's son, the Splash Ruler Kiri. The volume will also feature commentaries from the series director Masato Matsune.

"Ruler of Time" can now be pre-ordered on the Good Smile Company's online shop, Amazon Japan, and Animate Online Shop. The Blu-ray will officially be released on Sept. 29.

On the other hand, the first press limited edition of the second volume, titled "Time of the Ruler," will contain episodes 4 to 8, plus a jacket illustration card, a special booklet, and audio commentaries from Director Matsune along with Rie Kugimiya, who voices Mina and Kenji Akabane, who provides the voice of Blaze.

Pre-orders can be done via the Good Smile Company, Amazon Japan, and Animate Online Shop. It will officially be released in October, along with the third and last volume.

Also currently titled "Time of the Ruler," the third volume will contain episodes 9 to 13 along with a jacket illustration card, a special booklet, an original image collection, and audio commentaries from Director Matsune along with cast members that are yet to be identified. Pre-orders for the third volume can only be done thru the Good Smile Company website at the moment.

Product descriptions, contents, and specifications are still subject to change without further notice.

"Chronos Ruler" airs on Fridays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and BS 11. Information on other schedules and online resources are available on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.