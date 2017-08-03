'Chronos Ruler' Anime Spoilers: Manipulating Time Calls Forth Demons in New Japanese Animated Series

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese supernatural anime series "Jikan no Shihaisha (Chronos Ruler)."

In any form of media, turning back time has always come with dire consequences, either to one's self or to the entire time-space continuum. It is not much different on the new Japanese supernatural anime series, "Jikan no Shihaisha (Chronos Ruler)."

This series chronicles the lives and adventures of the so-called Chronos Rulers, who are the ones who fight off the time-eating demons that appear every time a person wishes to turn back time. They give everything they can in order to win each time-manipulation battle they are forced into when facing these said demons.

"Chronos Ruler" first began as a Japanese manga series written by Jea Pon and serialized on Shueisha's digital publication, "Shonen Jump+." It debuted in 2015 and is still publishing installments to this day.

Project No. 9 is the studio responsible for the anime adaptation. The project was first announced in December 2016 and began airing on July 7 of this year. It is being directed by Masato Matsune, while Michiko Yokote is the one handling the series composition. Character designs are made by Hiroya Iijima, while Haruo Miyagawa takes care of the prop designs.

The series features the voices of Jun Fukuyama as Victor Alexandervich Putin; Kaito Ishikawa as Kiri Victorvich Putin; Rie Kugimiya as Mina Putin; and Kenji Akabane, Shizuka Ito and Tomokazu Sugita as Blace, Ice Raider and Snake, respectively.

On the other hand, the opening theme, "RULER GAME," was sung by Fo'x Tails, while the ending theme, "Jikan wa Mado no Mukougawa (Time is Beyond the Window)" was sung by Nagi Yanagi.

Funimation has licensed the series for English-language distribution, and has previously announced a SimulDub, which debuted on Aug. 2.

"Chronos Ruler" airs on Fridays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and BS 11. Information on other schedules and online resources are available on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.