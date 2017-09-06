'Chronos Ruler' Episode 10 Spoilers: Mission in Couljour to Be Resolved Soon?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese supernatural anime series "Jikan no Shihaisha (Chronos Ruler)."

Kiri, Mina, and Blaze may have just figured out what's been going on in Couljours, but will they still be able to save Victo from himself on the next episode of the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Chronos Ruler"?

Victo's past continued to haunt him in this week's episode as he got closer to the time when his mother died. And despite Kiri's warning that everything that's been going on was not real, Victo still went against his better judgment and offered blood to keep his ailing mother from dying.

The incident also brought him face to face with his younger self, the stubborn, ungrateful boy who wished to leave town and never come back because he believed that his parents were holding him back. He ended up slapping the younger Victo for the insolence that reminded him too much of what he felt he needed to atone for.

And while all of this was going on, Kiri, Min, and Blaze continued to chase the Horologue snake in hopes of getting to the bottom of the mystery surrounding Couljours once and for all.

As it turned out, there has been a magical wall surrounding the said town all this time, keeping it trapped 34 years into the past. But while this discovery could very well lead to the eventual resolution of their mission in Couljours, their problem with Victo may have only just begun.

Who is that person that appeared by the cottage in the woods and what business does this person have with Victo? Could he possibly be the one responsible for the Horologue snake and for what's been going on in Couljours?

Is Victor's journey through his past, which has truly won the interest of fans in the past two episodes, nearing its eventual and rightful conclusion?

"Chronos Ruler" airs on Fridays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and BS 11. Information on other schedules and online resources are available on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.