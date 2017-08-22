'Chronos Ruler' Episode 8 Spoilers: Victo and Kiri to Face New Challenges in 'Fact and Fiction'

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese supernatural anime series "Jikan no Shihaisha (Chronos Ruler)."

Victo and his crew are getting closer to Couljours. What new challenges await them on the next episode of the Japanese anime series, "Chronos Ruler"?

This week's episode brought them in the path of a game-loving NEET whose mother's death left him with a lot of regrets. His will to forget perfectly contrasted with Victo's will to remember his own painful memories, forming between them an unspoken connection that led him to decide to let the guy go.

Kiri protested against this decision, but it wasn't like his father's going to explain himself to him anytime soon. But did they just lose a great opportunity to learn about the Horologues or will a much better option present itself down the line?

The title for the next episode, "Fact and Fiction," does not give many hints on what's about to go down. Could the group finally arrive at Couljours? And what' is it that they are about to see there that can attest to either fact or fiction?

Fans have been expressing some disappointment over how the series seems to be glossing over the fight scenes, making the heroes win over the villains with a single strike every time. They hope for better fight sequences in future episodes, especially when the series finally comes to the most crucial events in the narrative.

"Jikan no Shihaisha" or "Chronos Ruler" is based on a Japanese manga series created by Jea Pon and which has been serialized on Shueisha's digital publication "Shounen Jump+" since 2015. It tells the story of a group of people known as the Chronos Rulers whose task is to fight off the time-eating demons that appear as a result of people wishing to turn back time.

"Chronos Ruler" airs on Fridays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and BS 11. Information on other schedules and online resources are available on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.