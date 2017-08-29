'Chronos Ruler' Episode 9 Spoilers: Will Victor and Kiri Be Able to Settle Their Differences in 'Responsibility and Principle'?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese supernatural anime series "Jikan no Shihaisha (Chronos Ruler)."

In last week's episode of the Japanese anime series, "Chronos Ruler," a vision of two coffins flitted through Victor's mind as he let the gamer walk away. This week's episode has just revealed what that vision meant as he and his crew traveled back 34 years into the past to meet Victor's parents.

The episode drew a lot of heartstrings, both with its execution and the soundtrack that accompanied Victor and Kiri's confrontation near the end. Fans felt Victor's pain over the tragic passing of his parents, especially since he could not tell his mother who he really was and assure her that he has survived with her loving words fondly kept in his heart.

His parents died in a house fire, which explained the two coffins that appeared on either side of Victor in his vision. He lost both of his parents on the same day, but the painting that his mother was creating for him somehow survived the destruction. And on the lower right corner of the canvas were the words, "Be a victor."

The experience has also caused some deep misunderstanding between Victor and his own son, Kiri. In one of their more intense altercations yet, Victor told Kiri that Kiri understood nothing at all and that he preferred to work separately for now because there was something he felt he needed to do.

Was Kiri right in assuming that his father is about to save the painting and personally thank the woman who drew it? How does the title of the next episode, "Responsibility and Principle," relate to what's about to transpire when Victor lets himself be overcome by his emotions as a grieving son?

"Chronos Ruler" airs on Fridays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and BS 11. Information on other schedules and online resources are available on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.