Chumlee Dead: 'Pawn Stars' Cast Member Victim of Another Death Hoax

(PHOTO:Facebook/Pawn Stars Tv Show) The stars of "Pawn Stars"

Chumlee is the recent victim of a death hoax, the second time since 2014. The fake news said that the "Pawn Stars" cast died of marijuana overdose. The source further reported that he was found by his friend Corey "Big Boss" Harrison.

A medical practitioner was mentioned who said that the reality star could have died of marijuana overdose without clogging his lungs. He reportedly used a vaporizer to snort the stickiest and most potent weed in the market.

The false report carried by the Internet Chronicle also mentioned that Chumlee was previously arrested for possession of seven pounds of marijuana. His family was reportedly saddened by his early demise. Rick Harrison, father of Corey and the manager of the Gold and Silver Pawnshop reportedly spoke against drug use.

The first time Chumlee was reported dead was in 2014 reportedly due to heart attack. eBuzzed reported that the actor previously charged with drugs and guns possession has altered his diet and consumed only vegetables and healthy foods. It is inconceivable that he died from a cardiovascular cause.

Shawn Rice of Business2Community reported that the earlier report on Chumlee's marijuana overdose was a celebrity death hoax. He also mentioned that it was not the first time he was victimized by the fake death reports.

The false report was linked to marijuana because Chumlee was caught in possession of a large volume of marijuana in his home when the police authorities raided his home in March 2016. Aside from the weed which he admitted to be for his consumption, the police found guns, drugs, and drug paraphernalia inside his home. He was charged with multiple felonies for the raid's yield of contraband. At present, Chumlee is under probation for the crimes.

The "Pawn Stars" mainstay is alive and healthy at present. In fact, he is busy with business. He just opened his new candy store in Richard Harrison's establishment as reported by LV Review-Journal Chumlee still works at the Gold and Silver Pawnshop as a customer assistant.