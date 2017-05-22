Church of England confirms Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can get married at Westminster Abbey

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially became a couple, there has been speculation that the "Suits" actress' former marriage and divorce could keep her from tying the knot with the 32-year-old prince. To set the record straight, the Church of England recently issued a statement on the matter.

Reuters/Suzanne PlunkettBritish royalty Prince Harry reportedly received Queen Elizabeth's permission to propose to girlfriend Meghan Markle.

"The Abbey follows the General Synod Ruling of 2002," the church spokesperson said. "Since then it has been possible for divorced people to be married in the Church of England."

Markle attended the wedding of Kate Middleton's sister Pippa in London. She was spotted arriving at Heathrow International Airport and was reportedly driven to Kensington Palace right after. Rumors claim an engagement "could be imminent" since the pair has been dating for a year now.

As Markle's relationship with Prince Harry gets serious, the public has become more interested in the former "Deal or No Deal" model. Us Weekly notes that Markle has been getting special security measures while filming for her legal drama "Suits." The 35-year-old actress' name is no longer listed on schedules for shooting to protect her privacy.

"It inarguably boils down to security issues," an insider said, adding that some of Markle's colleagues have the impression that she will be leaving the show soon to marry Prince Harry.

Another source revealed the cast and crew of the series were warned not to speak about their co-star's relationship. "As soon as it came out they were dating, everyone was warned to stop talking or they would be fired," the source stated.

In November, Kensington Palace confirmed Prince Harry and Markle's relationship. They made their first public appearance together during one of Prince Harry's charity polo matches earlier this month. The two were also seen kissing in a parking lot a few weeks ago.