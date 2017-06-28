Church of England to Start Trial for Electronic Tithing for Collection of Donations

Congregations will soon be able to tithe through contactless cards as the Church of England is set to accept donations electronically. Beginning this summer, card readers will be passed around alongside traditional collection baskets in 40 churches that are still to be selected.

Wikimedia COmmons/Hans MusilThe Canterbury Cathedral is the seat of the Cathedral of the Anglican Archbishop of Canterbury, the Primate of All England and religious leader of the Church of England.

The move aims to tap a segment of society that no longer carries coins and bills with them. "We're aware that younger generations — and there are many people now who don't carry cash — want to give in different ways," said John Preston, national stewardship of Church of England.

The effectiveness of this technology in the collection was first confirmed by humanitarian organizations that used contactless charity boxes to solicit donations and made £80 million in the process. It was concluded in the trial that people tend to give as much as three times more when using cards as opposed to cash.

Preston said the trial will run during the harvest and Christmas periods that typically attract large congregations to help ensure the maximum numbers of people are involved. It will also be tested on bigger groups during regular Sunday services. If the pilot is successful, the system will be introduced to every diocese next year.

The pilot will also determine the best method of using the card readers, including passing it around together with the collection plate or installing a terminal at the back of the church for people to use on their way out. Church leaders are also looking into using the electronic devices to collect during weddings and baptisms.

But problems are anticipated in the long-term application of this new collection method. One of these is the transaction fees charged by credit card companies wherein the Church is considering paying not more than two percent. "We need to ensure that we negotiate the best possible deal with a terminal provider," Preston said.