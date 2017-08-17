Church of Scientology Leaders Fight Back Against Leah Remini's New Expose

aetv.com "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" is a documentary series that investigates the Church of Scientology.

The leaders of the Church of Scientology are reportedly fighting against the claims of actress and former member Leah Rimini in the second season of her documentary series "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath."

During the second season premiere that was aired by A&E on Tuesday, Remini presented two women who used to be members of Scientology since birth. They both recalled the alleged sexual abuses that they experienced from the members of the controversial institution and claimed that the other members ignored them when they reported what happened.

The women, named Saina Kamula and Miriam Francis, both left the church in 2013 and 2010, respectively.

However, a statement from the Church of Scientology's Director of Public Affairs Karin Pouw was sent to USA Today to clarify the allegations of both women in Remini's documentary. According to Pouw, everything about the docuseries is a lie and the show only aims to make money by spreading malicious lies.

Pouw also mentioned that the Church of Scientology is currently being subjected to a number of threats as a result of Remini's constant attacks through her show.

"This even includes a 13-year-old boy whose father apologized to the Church after discovering that his son posted a death threat on Facebook aimed at a Church official after binge-watching Remini's show with a friend," the letter said. "The violence provoked falls directly at the feet of A&E CEO Nancy Dubuc, President Paul Buccieri and EVP Rob Sharenow, who should be ashamed for spreading bigotry and religious intolerance."

In addition, Pouw also claimed that the practice of condoning sexual abuse is false and defamatory as well as the allegations of treating members with mental health issues.

The network also received several letters from the Church of Scientology to express their reaction to Remini's show that was posted on their website.

The "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" airs on A&E every Tuesday at 9 p.m. EDT.