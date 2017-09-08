Cincinnati Bengals NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Prized Rookie John Ross Expected to Miss First Two Games of the Season

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/JonRidinger)

Looks like John Ross will have to wait a while longer before he can make his regular season debut in the National Football League (NFL).

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Ross is expected to miss the Cincinnati Bengals' season opener against the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday due to a sprained knee.

Rapoport added that the injury will likely keep him out of the Bengals' week-two game against the Houston Texans as well. The matchup is going to be on Thursday, Sept. 15, so it's a short turnaround between games. However, the speedy wide receiver is expected to make his return when they take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sept. 24.

Ross injured his left knee in the Bengals' preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts last week. Fortunately, the injury wasn't that serious and he won't be out for an extended period of time.

The Bengals knew what they were getting when they drafted Ross. The former University of Washington standout has the potential to become a star wide receiver, and he turned a lot of heads back in March when he broke Chris Johnson's 40-yard dash record at the scouting combine.

But he has a rather extensive injury history. He has undergone surgeries on both knees, and he missed the entire 2015 season after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee. And all that happened even before he entered the NFL. He also had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder this offseason.

Ross should play significant minutes once he returns, but a lot of observers don't think he's prepared to play a major role for the Bengals this season.

"Even if Ross does get back at that point, his extended absence in the spring and summer while recovering from shoulder surgery leaves him with some catching up to do and, perhaps, lowered expectations for what he'll be able to provide the offense this year," Josh Alper said in his column for ProFootballTalk.