Cincinnati Bengals NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Vontaze Burfict Facing a Five-Game Suspension for Illegal Hit Against Anthony Sherman

(Photo: Reuters/Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports) Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers running back Fitzgerald Toussaint (33) during the first quarter in the AFC Wild Card playoff football game at Paul Brown Stadium, Jan. 9, 2016.

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict just can't seem to stay out of trouble.

He has incurred multiple fines for hitting opposing players in a defenseless position numerous times throughout his career, and the National Football League (NFL) had to suspend him for first three games of the 2016 season after he repeatedly violated the league's player safety rules.

Burfict should have learned from his mistakes after the suspension. Unfortunately, he failed to clean up his act, and once again, he's under the spotlight because of a hit that was deemed illegal by the NFL.

During the Bengals' preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 19, Burfict decked fullback Anthony Sherman with an illegal hit and the NFL wasn't going to let him get away with it. The linebacker received a stiffer penalty this time and he's facing a five-game suspension because of his actions.

As expected, Burfict will pursue an appeal for his suspension and it is going to be heard on Tuesday. He doesn't seem to think that the hit was illegal and he's optimistic the suspension will be reduced.

"I feel like I've let down my teammates, but I also feel like I've done a good job with this. I only had one personal foul last year. We feel like this was a legal hit. I hit him in the shoulder. I hit hard, so it may have looked like I hit him in the head, but it was the shoulder. I helped him up and he said he was good and I asked if he was good on the next series and he said, 'Yeah, that was a legal hit,'" Burfict said, via the Bengals' official website.

A number of pundits have also noted that the hit was legal. But Burfict already has a reputation as a dirty player and the NFL probably isn't going to let him off that easily.