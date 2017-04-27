Cincinnati Bengals NFL Trade Rumors: Bengals Want a First-Round Pick for AJ McCarron

Looks like the Cincinnati Bengals have finally placed a price tag on backup quarterback AJ McCarron. And it happens to be quite steep.

(Photo: Reuters/Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports)Cincinnati Bengals quarterback AJ McCarron (5) throws the ball under pressure from Denver Broncos outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (48), Dec. 28, 2015.

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, the Bengals are asking for a first-round pick in exchange for McCarron, but he thinks a trade is unlikely.

Honestly, most teams will probably balk at the idea of giving up such a high pick for a backup quarterback who happens to be a former fifth-round draft pick. Yes, he's a solid backup, but is he a quality starter? No one really knows for sure because he doesn't have much experience as a starter. Not with Andy Dalton around.

Football analyst Herm Edwards believes the Bengals will certainly get calls from teams looking for a quarterback as the draft draws nearer. McCarron should be a hot commodity if New England Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is really off the market.

McCarron definitely deserves to get the chance to start. But he probably won't be going anywhere if the Bengals are asking for a first-round pick in return.

The young quarterback obviously wants to start, but in a recent interview he said he's "at peace" with his role with the team.

"I'm a huge competitor. I've always been that way. I want to play," McCarron said, according to the team's official website.

"But it's something I can't control. There's no reason to worry about it because it spills into your life and it can affect your marriage and your relationships with people. I don't want that. A lot of people wish they could be in my shoes and get the money we to get to play a game. I love it. I'm at peace with it," he continued.

McCarron will enter the final year of his rookie contract next season. He will become a restricted free agent next offseason.