Cindy Crawford's Son Presley Gerber Graduates from High School

Presley Gerber, son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, graduated from Malibu High School this Thursday.

At such a young age, Gerber has already conquered the modeling industry and this time, he can now proudly say that he has conquered high school as well. The 17-year-old is the first born of Crawford and Gerber, and just this Thursday, he graduated from Malibu High School and unsurprisingly, his family took to social media to celebrate the joyous occasion.

His little sister, 15-year-old Kaia, posted a photo of her together with her big brother after the graduation on Instagram. In the photo, the two could be seen hugging each other, smiling as they pose for the camera. Presley is holding his diploma in the picture but he isn't wearing his toga and cap. Instead, Kaia placed a graduation cap emoji on top of her brother's head.

Being the proud father that he is, Gerber also took to Instagram to post an image of him and his son together captioned with a congratulatory message saying, "So proud of my boy. Graduation from Malibu High and now it's time to...." Crawford opted for a Facebook greeting as she posted an image of her son onstage, after receiving his diploma.

Not to be left out, the fresh graduate also posted a series of images of him on Instagram. One image even features his supermodel mom as she gives him a brand-new Omega watch, a brand that she has represented for over 20 years, ET reported.

Good looks definitely run in the family and now that the kids have grown up, it seems that both of them are planning to follow in the footsteps of their parents. Crawford is an internationally recognized model. Rande Gerber, on the other hand, was a model before becoming a businessman.

Kaia has been with IMG Models since 2015 and Presley is considered as a rising star in the modeling world.