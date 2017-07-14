'Citadel: Forged With Fire' Release Date: Massive Online Sandbox RPG to Debut This Month

"Citadel: Forged With Fire" is a massive open world sandbox role-playing game (RPG) filled with spell casting, building, exploring and crafting. The game, developed by Blue Isle Studios, the creative team behind "Slender: The Arrival" and "Valley," is set for an Early Access debut on Steam this month.

YouTube/Blue Isle Studios A screenshot from the "Citadel: Forged With Fire" announcement trailer.

The game is every medieval fantasy enthusiast's dream video game. Players can choose to fight or tame a plethora of fantasy creatures such as orcs, horses, dire wolves and dragons as well as build castles and create powerful arcane spells.

They can also form alliances with fellow players and go to war for territory, resources and glory. The announcement trailer showcases its ambitious vision with majestic castles, "Harry Potter"-like magic and sceneries straight out of J.R.R. Tolkien's imagination.

Players will have the complete freedom to determine their fate. Fancy a little "Game of Thrones" rivalry? Everything is in the player's hands right down to their mage's appearance, banners and arsenal of spells. Form alliances and attack other players or their castles.

Battles in "Citadel: Forged With Fire" benefit from the game's dynamic destruction system which can be used by players to their advantage. They can take to the skies on a wide variety of ways from a humble broomstick to a majestic dragon.

Blue Isle Studios admitted they are venturing into unexplored territory with this genre. However, they are also planning to work with the community to achieve their goal of creating the "ultimate fantasy sandbox game."

Early Access for "Citadel: Forged With Fire" is set to begin on Wednesday, July 26, exclusively on Steam. However, gamers can experience the game even earlier. The developers are looking for a few lucky souls to test the game and ensure that the rollout goes smoothly. Interested applicants can register on the game's official website.

A PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version is also underway although no release date has been announced by the developers.