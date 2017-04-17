'Cities: Skyline' Mass Transit DLC Release Date, News Updates: Expansion Available by May 18

The urban planning simulation game, "Cities: Skylines," is getting more public transportation links and challenges through its new downloadable content expansion pack, "Mass Transit."

Paradox InteractiveNew DLC "Cities: Skylines - Mass Transit" brings blimps and other new forms of transportation into the game.

The new DLC can be downloaded via Steam starting May 18, and it will cost $12.99.

The "Mass Transit" expansion pack adds new and exciting modes of transportation such as monorails, cable cars, ferries and blimps that can be connected to any existing railway, road or bus transportation link via transport hubs.

These allow citizens to be able to travel via water, above the mountains or through air to get around the city.

The expansion will also introduce new traffic challenges in the city since there are now several ways to solve such woes with the addition of the new types of transportation. It will also add new hats for Chirper, as well as new buildings, policies and achievements.

YouTube/Paradox Interactive

In other news, "Cities: Skyline" is also coming to Xbox One consoles on April 21, as previously reported.

Aside from the base game, its first DLC expansion, "After Dark," will also be included in the Xbox release. This adds more nightlife activities, night-time amusements, attractions and security in the game.

Other DLCs are not included with the Xbox release as of the moment. Paradox Interactive has yet to announce if the other DLCs of the game such as "Natural Disasters," "Snowfall," and the newest "Mass Transit" will be released for the console at a later date.

"Cities: Skylines" is Paradox's bestselling game - reaching 3.5 million copies sold in time for its second anniversary in March.

It borrowed several ideas from the popular city-building game "SimCity" but improved it by adding more complex challenges to mirror real-world city planning and urban development. Players need to solve traffic woes and ensure employment and other policies are implemented in the virtual city.

The game was only released for PCs but will be coming to consoles for the first time through this month's Xbox One release.