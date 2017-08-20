'Cities Skylines' Concerts News: New Mini-DLC, Update 1.8.0 Released

(Photo: Paradox Interactive) A screenshot from the "Cities: Skylines" Concerts DLC.

Players can now plan their own music festivals in "Cities: Skylines," thanks to the latest downloadable content (DLC) called Concerts.

The $6.99 mini-expansion, as Paradox Interactive calls it, includes a new festival area building that can house a much bigger crowd and overall better shows.

The "Cities: Skylines" DLC promises "a more melodic component to the sounds of city life" with new tracks by in-game bands such as NESTOR, Elijha MOTi and Lily La.

All of that gamers can listen to by tuning in to the new music-focused radio station that comes with Concerts called Live, which will play the music with no interruptions.

Finally, "Cities: Skylines" players will also have to take note of the new concert-focused city ordinances that come with the game's upcoming expansion.

"Cities: Skylines" players will have to take into account new laws and budget options in putting together including monetizing the crowd and ultimately promoting it.

The official description for the Concerts DLC reads:

With Concerts, putting on a great show is about more than just the music. From new buildings to host your headliners to festival management options that encourage ticket sales, creating advertising campaigns, driving band popularity, optimizing security budgets and more, Concerts puts players in control of everything from the front of house to backstage.

"Cities: Skylines" was also prepared for the release of the DLC with the rollout of a new update version 1.8.0, which includes some small tweaks and changes in the base game and other expansions such as After Dark, Snowfall, Natural Disasters, Mass Transit and Match Day.

One of the issues fixed involve the bulldozing and construction sounds. The Content Manager Overhaul Sort now feature Active state, Update date, File location as assets. Players can select the assets by simply clicking them.

Additional options involving this element of the game were incorporated as well. Read the patch notes for the "Cities: Skylines" update here.