'City of Brass' Announced by Former 'Bioshock' Developers

YouTube/Uppercut Games A screen capture from the "City of Brass" trailer

"City of Brass" is a new game project currently being worked on by former developers of the highly popular "Bioshock" franchise. Flying under the banner of "Submerged" and "Epoch" developer Uppercut Games, the game is heavily reminiscent of the "Prince of Persia" series of action adventure games.

Middle Eastern action adventure games have been sitting in the sidelines since "The Forgotten Sands" was released in 2010. However, when there's a market, somebody is bound to fill it and with Ubisoft still undecided on whether or not to bring the age old "Prince of Persia" franchise back, Uppercut Games chose to test the waters.

Bringing in the people behind 2K Games' highly successful first-person shooter "Bioshock," Uppercut is betting on their talent to make its next adventure title, only this game will trade the underwater city of Rapture for something along the lines of Agrabah.

"City of Brass" is what happens when "Thief," "Bioshock," and "Prince of Persia" are put in a developmental pot and allowed to simmer. Players will explore an Arabian Nights-themed city completing procedurally generated quests in search of its biggest treasure.

Along the way, they will have to avoid traps and enemies while seeking help from genies who act as shopkeepers and blacksmiths, selling and upgrading items. Using nothing but a whip and a scimitar, players will wander the sandy streets swinging from rooftops and killing enemies that are alive, dead, or worse.

Players will die in the game, often horribly, said lead designer Ed Orman, according to Eurogamer. However, as they improve their skills and find creative ways to cheat death, they will always return to fight another day.

Orman added that developing a game with multiple, interacting systems really feels like they are returning to their roots. This includes drawing experiences from past projects like Bioshock which snatched award after award when it was released seven years ago.

"City of Brass" is set to be released this fall PCs via Steam. Unfortunately, the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions will have to wait until 2018.