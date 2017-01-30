'Civilization 6' DLC News: Oficial Modding Tools, Steam Workshop Support the Current Focus

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

As fans wait for new downloadable content (DLC) for "Civilization 6," they also hope to see official mod tools to be added to the game and it looks like this is happening soon.

FiraxisA screenshot from "Civilization 6"

The mod tools were supposed to be added to game not long after it was released back in October. It turns out developer Firaxis Games has been working on adding them ever since.

In a multiplayer livestream for "Civilization 6" (clip provided by Reddit user ConsiderableNames), Pete Murray of Firaxis revealed that mod tools are coming to the game as well as the Steam Workshop support promised to players.

"The team is working on those, and when we have more information to share with you, we will be sure to do so," he said during the event.

The absence of the official mod tools in "Civilization 6" brought out the creativity in the fans of the game. Dedicated modders created makeshift tools for that.

However, Firaxis producing the official tools with the Steam Workshop support to boot should make it much easier for gamers and definitely much less complicated.

Murray also promised that multiplayer teams are also coming to "Civilization 6" and that they are diligently working on those as well.

It is unclear as to when all of this will arrive. Nevertheless, fans of the turn-based 4X video game will have a lot of great things to look forward to with regard to the game.

With regard to actual DLCs for "Civilization 6," Firaxis has nothing lined up yet — at least not one that they have made official. There are hopes that the next expansion will take players outside of Europe this time.

Released in December, the first DLC made available for the game was set in Poland with the Vikings as the star of the expansion.

A DLC that is set in Asia, which is still empty looking at the state of "Civilization 6" as it is, might be something that Firaxis would want to look into.