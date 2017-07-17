CJ McCollum Fuels Carmelo Anthony Trade Rumors Through New Social Media Post

The Portland Trail Blazers has joined the lineup of teams trying to get Carmelo Anthony on their roster.

Reuters/Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports New York Knicks small forward Carmelo Anthony (7) inspects the ball before a game against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden, April 6, 2017.

On Sunday night, the Portland team's shooting guard C.J. McCollum sent fans into a frenzy when he posted a photoshopped image of Anthony sporting a Trail Blazers jersey on Instagram. It is currently unclear whether McCollum has any inside knowledge on the small forward's new team, or he is just trying to mess with basketball fans on social media.

Reports noted that the Trail Blazers are hoping to have Anthony on their side as he waives his no-trade clause. Portland believes the addition of Anthony will give them a significant boost in their efforts to land in the higher ranks of Western Conference powers. After all, the 33-year-old is known to be a prolific scorer since his National Basketball Association career began.

Although the Knicks still wants to hit the pause button, Anthony is determined to move to a new home team outside of New York. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed that team president Steve Mills and new general manager Scott Perry are working on a sit-down with the 10-time All-Star.

However, Anthony is reportedly planning on joining the Houston Rockets to play with Chris Paul and James Harden. He is also setting his sights on a possible move to the Cleveland Cavaliers alongside LeBron James.

While Anthony could be playing for the Rockets soon, former coach Jeff Van Gundy said he might not be a "natural fit" for the team since they need more defense.

"I think they have a lot on their plate integrating Paul and Harden," Van Gundy explained. "They're not going to be better offensively than they were last year... Their improvement is going to have to be defensively. So I'm interested in the Carmelo thing. I don't necessarily see it as a natural fit.''