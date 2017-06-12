'Clash of Clans' 2017 Latest News Update: Freemium MMO Maintains Lead on iOS Charts

Supercell's "Clash of Clans" continues to be the most popular mobile massively multiplayer online (MMO) strategy video game based on the iOS charts in the United States.

facebook/ClashofClans Promo photo for "Clash of Clans"

According to reports, the freemium mobile game holds the longest record of being on top of the iOS charts since February 2016.

Just recently, Supercell dropped the game's biggest update since its release on iOS in 2012. Called Builder Base, the update featured a brand-new world for "Clash of Clans" players to build new towns and attack other players. It also came with several new units, buildings and gameplay modes, as well as a night-time theme.

After the release of the Builder Base update, the game immediately climbed to the top ranks of the charts. It even peaked at No. 1 back on May 22, where it remained undefeated until May 29.

But despite the success of the game on the charts, Supercell still had to launch an optional update last week to fix several bugs in the game.

According to the game developer, one of the inclusions in the recent update is a fix for the Wall issue that caused walls to be thrown back into the game's inventory after saving its layout in its edit mode.

The update also came with several improvements for the early-generation iOS devices that were not instantly responding to all the game's touch presses, such as the max zoom for the iPhone 4 and iPhone 4S.

It also fixed several Builder Base issues, including the position of the camera as well as the proper playback of the game's music, among others.

A quick maintenance break was conducted by Supercell on Saturday, June 10, to make sure that the game's servers were working properly. They vowed to make the break as fast as they could for the players' continued enjoyment of "Clash of Clans."