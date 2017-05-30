'Clash of Clans' Builder Base Update, Latest News: Supercell Teases Fast Updates After Builder Base Launch

The much-awaited Builder Base update for the mobile game "Clash of Clans" has recently been released, and gamers are still in the process of navigating through the ins and outs of the game's new update.

(Photo: Facebook/ClashofClans)A promotional photo of the video "Clash of Clans."

In a recent forum, Supercell developers have teased about life beyond the Builder Hall, and, similar to the Versus Battles, speed will be the guaranteed focus. Not much is mentioned about the specifics, but what is certain for now is that the Builder Hall is a primary outlet for the game's expansion.

According to the International Business Times, the team is interested in receiving feedback from gamers who are currently enjoying the new game mode. There are also plans to release several new Builder Hall levels in the near future, which means more troops, defenses and even Heroes to face off against in the player-versus-player (PvP) arena.

Other areas that will be focused on for the Builder Base include social play as well as greater connection to existing modes of "Clash of Clans."

Currently, gamers are only able to "Gear Up" in order to add special Builder Hall abilities to Town Hall structures, but this is reportedly the beginning of a significantly larger objective.

This bit of news may disappoint some "Clash of Clans" users who are not particularly fond of the Versus Battle gameplay loop. It is important to note, however, that the classic match types of the game will not be completely neglected by the developers either.

The Builder Base update is essentially a second Village which allows two gamers to fight in short and simple live PvP battles. Troops train instantly but spells are not permitted. There are also special defenses, abilities and Heroes unique to the location, similar to the Town Hall base. Players can also Gear Up specific buildings with special abilities, and they can migrate these advantages to the rest of the mobile game.

However, despite the big and different chances the Builder Base update has brought to Clash of Clans," its reception has been somewhat mixed post-launch.

"Clash of Clans" is currently available on Android and iOS devices.