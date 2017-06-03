'Clash of Clans' Builder Base Update: Players Not Happy With Loot Limit

"Clash of Clans'" latest update is in hot water as many players are starting to complain. How will the game's developer, Supercell, deal with all of this?

Facebook/Clash of Clans Players have been complaining about the "Clash of Clans" Builder Base update.

The "Clash of Clans" Builder Base update has been causing a lot of trouble these past few days. Specifically, most people are saying a lot of things about the three-match loot limit. Players consider it to be too much and some even want to change the system. However, Supercell has only one thing to say.

"The loot cap is here to stay. Balancing the Builder Base economy was a big and complex challenge. The team tried many different options before deciding on the current loot limit system, and we feel confident it's the right choice. However, it's no surprise to us that it has been generating some strong reactions," the Supercell team said during a recent Reddit AMA.

The team also added, "The team strongly felt we shouldn't release the Builder Base as a 'second grind' to help keep play demands reasonable and respect active players' time. Unlike in the main village, where progress is slow but you can grind through constantly, in the Builder Base progress comes in fast burst, but the ability to grind is limited."

People are not happy about this decision. If the company doesn't change the new Builder Base system, they're bound to lose players again. Players can reset loot limit by using gems, but this system is being seen as a way for the company to make money.

However, Supercell responded to this by saying that their team operates independently. They clarified that they are not in any form enforcing these changes based on money.

Players think Supercell can find ways to fix this issue. One of the suggested fixes is to increase the cap to at least 10 wins per day. This will limit the player's gem expenditures but they will still be able to get prizes that will help them upgrade their bases. As of now, Supercell is still mum whether they're going to change this system or not.

"Clash of Clans" is available for download on iOS and Android devices worldwide.