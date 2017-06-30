'Clash of Clans' Clock Tower Nerf: Ratings Drop as Fans Express Disappointment

It's probably safe to say that the popularity of "Clash of Clans" reached its zenith a few months back. Despite the recent surge of interest with its Builder Base upgrade, its recent balance patch has been met with widespread criticism.

Clash of Clans official websitePromotional picture for "Clash of Clans" update.

Supercell recently rolled out its latest patch, resulting in numerous units being adjusted and the Clock Tower being nerfed. This has greatly upset its massive player base, who are expressing their frustration via the game's rating on the App Store and Google Play.

The backlash is so massive the game's rating has dropped to four stars, with players slamming the game with 1-star reviews. While this will hardly dents the game's popularity, it will probably be enough for developer to notice.

The Clock Tower is perhaps one of the most useful buildings that came with the "Clash of Clans" May 2017 update. This is mostly because it gives obvious benefits to free-to-play gamers who make up the majority of players. While their participation has greatly enhanced the game's experience, it's undeniable that they contribute nothing to Supercell from a financial standpoint.

The discreet bias the developers have for paying players is understandable, particularly with the Town Hall 11 update. While players who grind can certainly make use of its numerous advantages, there's no doubt the update was aimed to cater mainly to paying players.

This is why the Clock Tower was so important to FTP players as it allowed them to compete with paying players to compete on somewhat even ground. With the recent nerf paying players are once again given a slight advantage that, while hardly unfair, is somewhat disheartening.

"Clash of Clans" is still far from being considered a pay-to-win game with every feature of the game accessible to everyone with a little hard work and patience. But it's still a bummer when a Town Hall 11 player smashes though a player's defences with ease just because they got better upgrades.