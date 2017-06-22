'Clash of Clans' June 2017 Update: New Builder Base Offense, Defense for Balancing Changes Rolls Out

Another round of updates will be completed for "Clash of Clans" this June. Gamers should expect some additions around the home village, as well as improvements on the offense and defense of the Builder Base.

YouTube/Clash of Clans Gamers will be able to improve its offense and defense in a new "Clash of Clans" update from Supercell.

The "Clash of Clans" June 2017 update was confirmed via the game's official site. The "Clash of Clans" team, however, did not give any specific dates as to when the updates will roll out, but players should already be able to enjoy a few features.

For the defense, gamers will be able to gain the following add-ons and updates: Level 5 Inferno Tower, Level 5 Archer Tower, Level 15 Cannon. For the offense, gamers should soon see the following add-ons and updates: Level 5 Miner, Level 5 Healer, Level 6 PEKKA, Level 8 Wizard and Level 7 Wall Breaker.

Hog Riders under Level 6 and 7 and Dragons under Level 4 to 6 should also get increased hit points. These increased features, however, will only be available once a gamer reaches Town Hall Level 11. For players to be able to reach this in under three minutes, watch this tutorial video below.

The "Clash of Clans" June 2017 update is supposed to provide a balance to previous updates made in May 2017. Forbes reported the initial changes affecting the head-to-head system made progress harder for gamers to achieve, which made gameplay less enjoyable. Supercell contended most of these balancing updates were done at the request of "Clash of Clans" players.

In addition to the offense and defense improvements, Supercell will also activated the Live Replay feature, from which players can watch each other's attacks. This way, they can check the integrity of their Builder Base so they will know where to make changes and improvements.

"Clash of Clans," which is playable on both iOS and Android devices, lets players build their own base or village and strategize expansion, alignment or war with other players or clans. Since its release in 2012, the game remains one of the most downloaded mobile games on the App Store.